    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 17

    Barring auto and FMCG, all sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE midcap was up 0.3 percent and the smallcap index added 0.7 percent

    Sandip Das
    March 17, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher in yet another volatile session on March 17.  At close, the Sensex was up 355.06 points, or 0.62%, at 57,989.90 and the Nifty was up 114.40 points, or 0.67%, at 17,100.
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 206.05 | The stock ended in the red on March 17 after Zee Entertainment Enterprises slammed the report saying that the company is set to repay $10 million to IndusInd Bank to wrap Sony deal and called it 'speculative'. Issuing a clarification to the stock exchanges, the media company said that it is exploring several strategies, including settlement, in relation to the ongoing dispute mentioned in the news report.
    Fsn E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 140 | The share price ended in the green on March 17. The company registered a huge block deal. According to Bloomberg, 6.57 million shares, or 0.23 percent equity of Nykaa worth Rs 93.2 crore at Rs 141.90 apiece changed hands in a bunched trade during the day. Recently, brokerage firm Nomura reiterated its “buy” rating on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 214, an implied upside of 55 percent over the closing price of Rs 138 on March 16.
    KPIT Technologies | CMP: Rs 869 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent after the company’s CEO and MD, Kishor Patil said that the tie-up with Honda is the largest engagement for SDM (Software defined mobility). KPIT Technologies which provides software solutions to the automotive and mobility industry announced the partnership with Honda on 15th March. The partnership aims to accelerate Honda’s software-defined mobility journey.
    GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs 110.10 | The share price ended in the green on March 17 after the company signed MoU with Shell Energy India for hydrocarbon imports. India's largest gas utility firm said it has signed an agreement with Shell Energy India Pvt Ltd to explore ethane sourcing and other opportunities along the energy value chain. GAIL is planning to import ethane from the US to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants.
    Jubilant Pharmova | CMP: Rs 306.45 | The stock surged over 10 percent after the company's subsidiary received additional loan facility from Government of Canada for capacity expansion. Jubilant Pharmova announced that its subsidiary Jubilant HollisterStier has received approval from the Government of Canada to provide, through its strategic innovation fund (SIF) program, a partially repayable loan of CAD 23.8 million to fund the CAD 108 million capacity expansion at the Montreal manufacturing facility, company said in its regulatory filing.
    VA Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 335 | The scrip gained 5 percent after the company said it had received a Rs 800-crore order from the Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority in Bangladesh. "It has to design, build and operate (DBO) the expansion of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 million litres a day (MLD) at Pagla in Dhaka," the company said in a release to media.
    Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 62.85 | The stock price ended in the green after the firm announced getting a Rs 112-crore order in Madhya Pradesh. According to an exchange filing, RVNL secured the contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of various 11 KV line-associated works in Singrauli, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Tikamgarh Circles of MPPKVVCL in the Jabalpur company area. RVNL was the lowest bidder.
    TeamLease Services | CMP: Rs 2,378 | The stock price ended in the red despite the the board of directors of the company considered and approved April 3, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of shareholders, who will be eligible to participate in the proposed buyback.
    IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 46.85 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after DIPAM secretary clarified that the IDBI divestment process is on track and news reports claiming that the process has been deferred are misleading and speculative. He said that the process is in the post- (Expression of Interest) EoI stage following receipts of multiple EoIs. "Reports appearing in a section of the media indicating the possibility of deferment of IDBI Bank disinvestment are misleading, speculative and baseless. The transaction continues to be on track as per the defined process in post-EoI stage following receipts of multiple EoIs," the DIPAM secretary tweeted.
    Transport Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 630 | The share price ended in the green, up alomost 2 percent after HDFC Mutual Fund through several schemes bought additional 2.04 percent stake or 15.78 lakh shares of Transport Corporation of India via open market transactions on March 14. With this, the shareholding of fund house increased to 7.7 percent, from 5.66 percent earlier.
