Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 14

Except Auto other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal and PSU Bank. BES Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.8 percent each.

Rakesh Patil
December 14, 2020 / 04:38 PM IST
sensex
In a volatile session on December 14, the benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day with Nifty above 13,550. Except Auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal and PSU Bank indices. BES Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.8 percent each. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:
Astral Poly Technik | CMP: Rs 1,476 | Astral Poly Technik share price gained after the company started commercial production of plastic water storage tanks under Astral’s name from December 14 at manufacturing facility situated at Paithan, Aurangabad.
DHFL | CMP: Rs 39.65 | Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit after the company said the auditor had detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058.32 crore. The crisis-ridden non-banking finance company said fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058.32 crore by way of undervaluation, fraud and preferential treatment to certain entities were detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton (GT). The company is undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The company, which is now being run under an administrator, had engaged Grant Thornton earlier this year.
Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,249.65 | L&T share price gained over 4 percent after the company's construction arm secured orders for two of its businesses. Its building & residential business received an add-on order from a "reputed developer" for works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works. The business has also secured a design-and-build order from a reputed client to construct a multispecialty hospital at Nagpur. The IT and office space business received an order from a reputed client for a mixed-used building at Bengaluru.
Cipla Ltd.
Cipla | CMP: Rs 789.30 | Cipla share price rose over 4 percent after company announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide). As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgments with the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey that enjoin Cipla from marketing generic lenalidomide before the expiration of the patents-in-suit, except as provided for in the settlement.
Page Industries | CMP: Rs 24,000.75 | Shares of Page Industries rose nearly 2 percent after the company said the US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be "socially compliant" months after allegations of human rights violations at the factory. The US-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), which had launched this probe into one of the production facilities of the Bengaluru-based Page Industries, said human rights violations allegations were substantiated by the findings of the audit.
KEC International | CMP: Rs 368 | KEC International shares touched 52-week high of Rs 384.95 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,438 crore. The company's railways business has secured orders of Rs 475 crore in the urban infra/ emerging segments in India. Its civil business got Rs 383-crore worth of infra works from private players in the chemical, cement and residential segments and a government order in the water pipeline segment in India.
JSPL | CMP: Rs 263.30 | Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) share price rose after company witnessed year-on-year growth of 15% in standalone steel production at 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to 5,33,000 tonnes during the same period a year ago. The company’s standalone sales also rose to 5,62,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to standalone sales of 5,57,000 tonnes year-on-year.
YES Bank | CMP: Rs 18.50 | Shares of YES Bank were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit. The company, in a BSE release on December 11 said it had sold 15,00,000 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.56 percent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL logistics limited (SICAL) in various tranches. The last transaction, as per the bank, was carried out on December 10, 2020, resulting in a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of SICAL.
IRCTC | CMP: Rs 1,479 | Shares of IRCTC jumped 4 percent after its offer for sale (OFS) concluded successfully on Friday, December 11. The Government of India sold 3.2 crore shares, which will raise Rs 4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the COVID-19 crisis. The retail investor's portion of the OFS was fully subscribed while the institutional investor portion was subscribed 1.34 times.
ONGC | CMP: Rs 101.50 | Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped over 4 percent. Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock, citing a higher probability of recovery in average selling prices, improved outlook on domestic production and upside in refining associates post closures. The global financial services provider upgraded ONGC stock to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal-weight’ and raised its price target to Rs 115 from Rs 84.
Rakesh Patil
first published: Dec 14, 2020 04:38 pm

