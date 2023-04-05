Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 5

1/11 On April 5, the Sensex ended 582.87 points or 0.99 percent higher at 59,689.31. The Nifty closed 159 points or 0.91 percent up at 17,557.00. About 2,534 shares advanced, 918 shares declined, and 105 shares were unchanged.

2/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,759.90 | Rising more than four percent intraday, the stock raced to the top of the Nifty 50 index early morning given the strong growth in new loans and AUM for the fourth quarter of 2022-23. CLSA has upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Underperform’ on the back of its Q4 business updates. However, the stock came off its day’s high and settled around one percent higher.

3/11 Larsen and Toubro Ltd | CMP: Rs 2,259 | The stock rose four percent after bagging a mega order for its hydrocarbon business. The company has classified mega orders as those worth more than Rs 7,000 crore.

4/11 Nykaa | CMP: Rs 136.40 | The stock gained over 7 percent after shares worth about Rs 75.5 crore exchanged hands on the bourses. However, the identity of the buyers and sellers remains unknown at the moment.

5/11 Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 128.70 | The stock lost over 3 percent after the bank reported a CASA (current account savings account) ratio of 32.68 percent, which is 156 basis points lower than the previous quarter. The bank's best-ever CASA ratio was 36.94 percent in Q4 FY22, and it has been on a declining trend ever since.

6/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,654 | Shares ended three percent higher as the lender reported robust business growth with both advances and deposits growing at a rapid pace. Advances surged 17 percent on-year in the March quarter, while deposits gained 21 percent.

7/11 Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 305.15 | Shares rose over 2 percent on the back of a record high production of refined metal in fiscal 2023. The company’s refined metal production was up 7 percent on-year at 10.3 lakh tonnes for the fiscal ended March 31. It was the first time that the production of refined metal had breached the one-lakh-tonne figure. The stock also rose as the company said it is unlikely to act on a proposal to buy parent Vedanta’s global zinc business.

8/11 PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 466.85 | Shares tumbled 18 percent intraday, which is the record date of the rights issue. PNB Housing Finance issued rights in the ratio of 29 shares for every 54 shares held at Rs 275 per share. Today was ex-rights and hence investors who are holding these shares are selling them with the view to buying them back from subscribing to the rights.

9/11 Cyient Ltd | CMP: Rs 1,056.75 | The scrip ended 5 percent higher. The stock climbed following several changes in its top leadership. The company has redesignated Krishna Bodanapu as the executive vice-chairman and managing director, and Karthikeyan Natarajan as the executive director and chief executive officer.

10/11 Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 1,452 | Shares ended nearly 3 percent higher, and had hit a record high of Rs 1,474 earlier in the day after more than Rs 60 crore worth of shares changed hands in a block trade. The stock has been in an uptrend for the fourth straight session, rising more than 8 percent in four days. It has seen a breakout of a couple of months of consolidation range on April 3.