Foreign brokerages maintain buy rating on these 5 stocks; do you own any?

Nomura maintained buy on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a target of Rs 6,066 per share. There was a positive second interim results of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine and its efficacy appears to be better than other alternatives for India. RDIF has indicated that the vaccine will be priced at less than $20 for two doses, which makes the opportunity size of 200 million doses at less than $2 billion. The 200 million doses to contribute EPS of less than Rs 66 assuming 10% EBITDA margin. The company may realise high single-digit to low double-digit EBITDA margin on sales, reported CNBC-TV18.