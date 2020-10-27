Do you own any of these 12 stocks which Big Bulls hold and FIIs are increasing investments in?

In the stock market, it is always good to track where the big foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are putting their money. It could be the icing on the cake that Big Bull investors like Radhakrishnan Damani and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are also holding these scrips. Interestingly, there are 12 such stocks in the BSE universe held by these Big Bulls which FIIs have also enlarged their stakes in the September quarter. Seven out of 12 stocks have already gained over 50 percent since April 1. (Data Source: ACE Equity)