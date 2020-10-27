Do you own any of these 12 stocks which Big Bulls hold and FIIs are increasing investments in?

Stocks held by large investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have seen FIIs increasing their stakes in the September quarter. Seven out of 12 stocks have already gained over 50 percent since April 1. Ritesh Presswala In the stock market, it is always good to track where the big foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are putting their money. It could be the icing on the cake that Big Bull investors like Radhakrishnan Damani and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are also holding these scrips. Interestingly, there are 12 such stocks in the BSE universe held by these Big Bulls which FIIs have also enlarged their stakes in the September quarter. Seven out of 12 stocks have already gained over 50 percent since April 1. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Aptech | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 24.01 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased at their stake to 10.37 percent from 10.33 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 38 percent to Rs 115.75 as on October 26. CRISIL | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 5.49 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 6.25 percent from 5.55 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 54 percent to Rs 1,927.20 as on October 26. Edelweiss Financial Services | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 1.19 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 31.84 percent from 30.16 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 50 percent to Rs 57.25, as on October 26. Escorts | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 5.64 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 21.59 percent from 20.37 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 80 percent to Rs 1192.05 as on October 26. Fortis Healthcare | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 2.65 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 41.04 percent from 40.98 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has remained steady at Rs 125.70 as on October 26. Geojit Financial Services | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 7.57 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 1.53 percent from 1.28 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 102 percent to Rs 36.85 as on October 26. GMR Infrastructure | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 1.41 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 21.04 percent from 20.74 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 44 percent to Rs 23.45 as on October 26. Prakash Pipes | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 1.53 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 0.28 percent from 0.26 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 179 percent to Rs 65.25 as on October 26. Tata Motors | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 1.29 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 15.84 percent from 15.62 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 88 percent to Rs 133.65 as on October 26. Titan Company | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 5.52 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 18.05 percent from 17.55 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 30 percent to Rs 1,216.00 as on October 26. Astra Microwave Products | In the September quarter, Radhakishan Damani held a 1.03 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 0.59 percent from 0.48 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 105 percent to Rs 106.60 as on October 26. SpencerS Retail | In the September quarter, Radhakishan Damani held a 2.20 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased their stake to 5.36 percent from 4.57 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 4 percent to Rs 76.10 as on October 26. First Published on Oct 27, 2020 05:53 pm