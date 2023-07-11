Buzzing Stocks: Vedanta, SBI, Sanghvi Movers, Tata Comm, others in news today

1/10 Vedanta: Taiwan's Foxconn said that it is pulling out of a joint venture with billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta that was set up to produce semiconductors from India. Foxconn further said it was working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta. It has no connection to the entity and efforts to keep its original name would cause confusion for future stakeholders, the electronic major added. Meanwhile, Vedanta said it was fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and has lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry, reports CNBC-TV18.

2/10 Results on July 11: PCBL, Elecon Engineering Company, Excel Realty N Infra, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Plastiblends India, Eiko Lifesciences, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will be in focus ahead of declaring their quarter earnings on July 11.

3/10 State Bank of India: The country's largest lender has proposed to participate in an initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories (NSDL) through an offer-for-sale of up to 2% equity stake or 40 lakh shares in NSDL. The bank holds 5% stake in NSDL.

4/10 APL Apollo Tubes: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of the Chhattisgarh government has granted incentives of Rs 500 crore to company's subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products. The incentives are granted for setting up manufacturing facility at Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh.

5/10 Tata Communications: Subsidiary Tata Communications International Pte Ltd (TCIPL) has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France). As a result, TCIPL will increase its equity shareholding in OSSE France from its current stake of 58.1% to 100%.

6/10 Sanghvi Movers: The crane rental company has received work orders worth Rs 150 crore from Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector. The company will provide crane rental services along with allied services. Crane services account for approximately 50% of the total contract value. These contracts are of 18 months duration.

7/10 Nazara Technologies: The gaming and sports media platform has received approval from its board of directors for raising up to Rs 750 crore from equity shares through one or more qualified institutional placements or preferential allotment.

8/10 Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance company has received the board approval for raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within one year from the date of shareholders’ approval. The board also approved an appointment of Vikas Gupta as Chief Compliance Officer with effect from July 11.

9/10 PCBL: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company has commissioned the first phase of its specialty chemicals capacity expansion at Mundra in Gujarat. The newly commissioned phase added a capacity of 20,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA). Upon completion, PCBL will have a specialty chemicals production capacity of 40,000 MTPA at its Mundra plant.