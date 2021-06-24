Buzzing Stocks: RIL, ONGC, Orchid Pharma and other stocks in news today

Reliance Industries | Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, at 1400 hours IST. At the closely watched event, RIL is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail, and O2C business. Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Results on June 24 | Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Allied Computers International, Bodal Chemicals, CL Educate, Deep Industries, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Essar Shipping, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mudra Financial Services, PTC India, South India Paper Mills, Sundaram Multi Pap, Take Solutions, Thangamayil Jewellery, and West Coast Paper Mills will release quarterly earnings on June 24.

One Point One Solutions | Jyotika Deepak Shenoy acquired additional 1.39 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 24.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

UFO Moviez India | P5 Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) sold 21,34,452 equity shares in UFO at Rs 92.55 per share on the NSE, and 5.4 lakh shares at Rs 92.4 per share on the BSE. Visa Capital Partners acquired 2.5 lakh shares at Rs 95.7 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Nureca | Hornbill Orchid India Fund bought 1,95,766 equity shares in Nureca at Rs 1,549.97 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Starlog Enterprises | Subrata Kumar Sao acquired 2,07,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 11.82, whereas Eastspring Investments India Infrastructure Equity Open sold 3,17,431 equity shares at Rs 11.43 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

United Breweries | Heineken International BV acquired 3,96,44,346 equity shares in UBL at Rs 1,471.25 per share. Meanwhile, Recovery Officer I DRT II was the seller in a deal on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sharda Motor Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 25.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.19 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 604.16 crore from Rs 237.07 crore YoY. The company approved the joint venture between the Sharda Motor Industries, and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

Andrew Yule & Company | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 16.56 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 30.34 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 57.99 crore from Rs 41.92 crore YoY.

Allcargo Logistics | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 5.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 54.06 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,349.31 crore from Rs 1,870.96 crore YoY.

Vardhman Special Steels | Environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment to the company for planned expansion in existing plant in Ludhiana.

Speciality Restaurants | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 8.43 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 37.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 65.42 crore from Rs 75.41 crore YoY.

MBL Infrastructures | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 58.08 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 289.73 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 76.97 crore from Rs 85.28 crore YoY.

UCO Bank | Board of directors of the bank approved the proposal for raising of Tier II capital up to Rs 500 crore.

Godawari Power and Ispat | Government of India, Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Impact Assessment Division has accorded its environment clearance for enhancement of iron ore production capacity from 1.405 MTPA to 2.35 MTPA in Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines at Chhattisgarh, and for setting up of beneficiation plant of 0.6 MTPA capacity.

Munjal Showa | The company reported lower profit at Rs 5.82 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.38 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 316.47 crore from Rs 250 crore YoY.