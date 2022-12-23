English
    Buzzing Stocks | Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Landmark Cars and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 23, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST
    Reliance Industries: Indian Oil Corporation selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm says Indian Oil Corporation selected Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Jio will provide SD-WAN solution that will power IOCL's retail automation and critical business processes. JioBusiness will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (software defined wide area network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam bags construction order for Surat Metro Rail Project. The company has received contract for 'construction of Bhesan depot cum workshop, for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, DC 2, from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The total cost of project is Rs 198.93 crore.
    Lupin: Lupin recalls 4 lots of Quinapril tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is voluntarily recalling 4 lots of Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-quinapril, observed in recent testing above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level. Till date, Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue. Lupin discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022. Quinapril tablet is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.
    PNC Infratech: The company has informed the exchanged that two Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Projects, the respective SPVs viz. Hathras Highways Private Limited and Yamuna Highways Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company have received communications from National Highways Authority of India dated 21.12.2022, confirming the achievement of financial closure.
    3i Infotech: 3i Infotech bags 3-year contract from Eureka Forbes. The IT company has received contract for digital infrastructure managed services from Eureka Forbes. The contract is for a period of three years, with the option to extend the contract with mutual agreement. Total contract value is Rs 10.25 crore, spread across three years.
    Kansai Nerolac Paints: Kansai Nerolac Paints invests Rs 11 crore Sri Lankan subsidiary. The company has invested Rs 10.99 crore in its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, Kansai Paints Lanka, wherein it holds 60% stake. Sri Lankan subsidiary has allotted 8.1 crore ordinary shares at LKR 6 per share to Kansai Nerolac.
    Landmark Cars: Landmark Cars to debut on December 23. The premium automobile retailer will make its debut on the bourses on December 23. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 506 per share.
    Sula Vineyards: Jupiter India Fund, Goldman Sachs pick Rs 47.27 crore shares in Sula Vineyards. Jupiter India Fund has bought 6.32 lakh shares in the country's largest wine producer at an average price of Rs 361 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired additional 6.95 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 351.48 per share. Goldman Sachs already held 12 lakh shares or 1.43% stake in the company.
    Ajanta Pharma: Promoter offloads Rs 637.2 crore shares in Ajanta Pharma. Promoter entities have offloaded Rs 637.2 crore shares or 4.28% stake in the pharma company via open market transactions, with Aayush Agrawal Trust selling 38.53 lakh shares and Ravi Agrawal Trust offloading 16.38 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 per share. Promoters informed exchanges that they have sold total 4.38% stake in the company and are proposed to utilise these funds for financing their respective private businesses, including repayment of loans taken against pledge of shares of the company. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 10.86 lakh shares in the pharma company and Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 7.15 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 per share.
    Thyrocare Technologies: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance sells 2.75 lakh shares in Thyrocare Technologies. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company sold 2.75 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 659.69 per share.
    GR Infraprojects: The company has received completion certificate from National Highway Authority of India's engineer for construction of eight lane access-control expressway carriageway,  section of Delhi – Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Madhya Pradesh. The authority has declared the said project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from November 30, 2022.
    Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 880 crore via bonds issuance on private placement basis. The PSU lender has raised Rs 880 crore via bonds on private placement basis. The bank has received total bids of Rs 990 crore for its issue of Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 bonds on private placement basis, and it has accepted bid of Rs 880 crore, including base issue of Rs 200 crore and green shoe option retained upto Rs 680 crore, at coupon rate of 8.74%.
    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Government to raise Rs 272 crore by selling IRCTC shares via offer for sale to employees. The Government of India is proposing to offer up to 40 lakh equity shares of the company to the eligible employees at a price of Rs 680 per equity share. The offer for sale for employees will remain open from December 23 to December 26.
    RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel Corporation of India bags nearly Rs 100 crore order from Webel Technology. The company has bagged the work order from Webel Technology for acting as system integrator for capacity enhancement of West Bengal state data centre, Monibhandar in Kolkata. The total value of the work is Rs 98.56 crore.
    Rajratan Global Wire: Rajratan Global Wire gets government approval under PLI for specialty steel. The company has received an approval under production linked scheme (PLI) from Government of India for specialty steel (tyre bead wire). The incentive is based on incremental production and would be payable on incremental production over the base year production as defined in the PLI Scheme.
    Abans Holdings: Abans Holdings to list shares on December 23. The financial services subsidiary Abans Group will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 23. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share.
