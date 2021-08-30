MARKET NEWS

English
Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, PNB, Nazara Tech and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Bharti Airtel: The company will hold investor call on August 30 post Rs 21,000 crore rights issue approval by board.
Punjab National Bank: The government has extended the term of office of Shri Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director of the bank, for a period beyond September 19, 2021, and also extended CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period beyond September 18, 2021.
Nazara Technologies: The company to make strategic investment for the proposed acquisition of 100% stake in OpenPlay Technologies from its existing shareholders i.e. Sreeram Reddy Vanga and Unnati Management Consultants LLP, for Rs 186.41 crore, in one or more tranches.
SRF: Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has issued a revocation order under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for resumption of operations in P2 and the two other allied plants with immediate effect.
Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) signed three Memorandum of Understandings with the Government of Jharkhand to invest Rs 758 crore in the state.
Bal Pharma: Promoter Micro Labs acquired entire stake in the company from investor Jitendra Tejraj Lunia. Promoter bought 3,00,900 equity shares at Rs 92.74 per share. Jitendra Tejraj Lunia exited the company by selling entire shareholding at Rs 92.73 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Gayatri Projects: Munish Financial bought 14 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 47.88 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
INOX Leisure: The company commenced the commercial operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis, located at Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has 3 screens and 585 seats. It is now present in 69 cities with 154 Multiplexes, 651 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,48,021 seats across India.
Hatsun Agro Products: CRISIL has revised the outlook on the long term bank facilities of the company from 'stable' to 'positive' while reaffirming the long term rating at 'A+' and short term rating at 'A1'.
UCO Bank: Government extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank for a period of two years. Manaksia Steels: Investor Ekta Halwasiya added additional 3,34,626 equity shares in the company at Rs 38.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Tinplate Company of India: The company approved an expansion plan, investing in putting up an additional capacity of 3,00,000 tonne per annum at Jamshedpur. The project is expected to be completed in about 3 years.
Tarmat: Investors Sunita Babulal Surana and Sunita Sanjay Surana sold 70,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 60.88 and 1,05,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 59.51 per share respectively on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vivo Bio Tech: The company entered into a long term supply contract for various products & services with Biological E, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers, of India, as a preferred vendor. The value of the contract is estimated to be a in the range of Rs 20 crore to 30 crore per year, for each of the next three years.
GOCL Corporation: The company has entered into an agreement with Squarespace Infra City for sale of 44.25 acres land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad, for Rs 451.79 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed in 3-6 months. The remaining land of about 32.09 acres will continue under the Joint Development Agreement with Hinduja Estates (HEPL) for development based on approvals.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank on September 2 will consider the raising of capital (Tier I/Tier II).
Donear Industries: The company has entered into an agreement for the purchase of current assets, intangible assets including distribution network, ancillary assets and trade receivables of synthetics fabric business of RSWM.
