Buzzing Stocks: SpiceJet, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tourism Finance and others in the news

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
House of Pearl Fashions | Param Capital acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 349.99 per share, however, Premier Investment Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.
SpiceJet: The company has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing. SpiceJet says Boeing has agreed to settle outstanding claims related to grounding of 737 MAX aircraft. Agreement paves the way for induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft.
India engineer software
L&T Technology: The company bagged order from NVIDIA and Mavenir.
indiabulls house
Indiabulls Real Estate: The company's promoter has sold 2.64% stake in open market from October 28 to Novermber 16.
Intrasoft Technologies | S V Investments bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 188 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Onelife Capital Advisors | Promoter Naig Pandoo Prabhakar sold 7,11,416 equity shares in the company at Rs 18.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Poonawalla Fincorp | Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired 1.24 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 201.5 per share, whereas Microfirm Capital Private Limited sold 1,22,90,736 equity shares in the company at Rs 201.56 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Both are promoters.
Sonata Software | Investor Hemendra Mathradas Kothari sold 5,38,290 equity shares in the company at Rs 866.65 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. (Image: sonata-software.com)
Tanla Platforms | Pioneer Investment Fund bought 13.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,200 per share, however, Banyan Investments sold 20,58,943 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,200.04 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Kirloskar Pneumatic | HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 410.1 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Metropolis Healthcare | Promoter Duru Sushil Shah sold 4.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3,142.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 194.24 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
TV Today Network | Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 8 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 345 per share, whereas Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund was the seller on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Parag Milk Foods | Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 (formerly IDFC Infrastructure Fund 3) sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.
Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and Viatris launched interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargineyfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes, in the US.
Grindwell Norton | The company has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP towards power purchase.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India | The company, on November 22, will consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued on private placement basis.
Moneycontrol News
