Buzzing Stocks: Ajanta Soya, Fino Payments Bank, Indian Energy Exchange and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Fino Payments Bank | Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in the company at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Thangamayil Jewellery | DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5,00,001 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,322.1 per share on the NSE, however, promoters - Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Das Balarama Govinda and Balusamy Ramesh sold 1,66,667 equity shares each at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vedanta
Vedanta: Promoters of the company, Twin Star Holdings Limited and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. are looking to purchase upto 170 million equity shares of Vedanta Limited at an indicative price of Rs 350 per share, valued at Rs 5,950 crore.
Ajanta Soya | Dolly Khanna bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 147.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
ION Exchange | Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 75,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,220 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Lyka Labs | Ipca Laboratories acquired 10.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 123 per share, however, investors Shreyans Jashwantlal Shah sold 3.45 lakh equity shares and Vipul Priyakant Dalal sold 2,40,121 equity shares at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Quess Corp | The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation from 36.58 percent to 49 percent by investing approximately Rs 4 crore. Post this transaction, Taskmo continues to remain an associate of Quess Corp.
Omaxe | CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB/Stable, from D/Stable.
Redington (India) | Step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Turkey had concluded final consideration at $29 million and is expecting that the transaction will be completed latest by November 30, 2021. The transaction was about acquisition of 100 percent shares of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. (Vishakhapatnam) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Triveni Engineering & Industries | The company signed a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.
Indian Energy Exchange | The company announced the resumption in the trading of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) with effect from November 24, after a gap of almost 16 months. The last REC trade session took place in June 2020.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Shalabh Saxena is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.
