Brokerages pick 10 stocks for up to 46% upside

JK Lakshmi Cement | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 255 | Target: Rs 372 | Upside: 46 percent. The company is expected to benefit from sustained rural sector demand along with improvement in infrastructure demand expected from Q3FY2021. Sharekhan expect its standalone net revenue to register an 11.5% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E. The company is likely to announce its much-awaited brownfield capacity expansion in the near term, which would provide further head room for growth. The company is one of the preferred picks in the sector owing to its healthy balance sheet, efficient operations, favourable regional operations, and attractive valuation.