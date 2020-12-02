PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

10 stocks on brokerages' radar for double-digit returns

Laurus Labs, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank are among the 10 stocks brokerages are betting on for up to 29 percent upside.
Rakesh Patil
Dec 2, 2020 / 11:26 AM IST
sensex and Nifty
On December 1, the benchmark indices rallied 1 percent each on the back of better-than-expected GDP data and good November sales data. Even though the market is turning more cautious with each rise, especially after the tremendous ally seen in November, brokerages are bullish on these 10 stocks and expect an upside of up to 29 percent:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 430 | Upside: percent. At CMP, the stock is available at 3.6x / 3.0x FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS which is reasonable given the improved growth and resumption of economic activity, and support from a resilient rural segment. Sharekhan expect disbursements to grow y-o-y H2FY21 and expect an AUM growth of ~25% for FY2022E & FY2023E. Asset quality outlook is improving, with October collection efficiency surging to 103% (from 95% in Q2); November number too has seen m-o-m improvement trend continuing. Broking house believe the buoyancy in rural markets augurs well for CV financiers, and coupled with business benefits from a strong parentage, well-capitalised balance sheet and rigorous risk management practices (provides long-term visibility) provide scope for improving operating leverage and Return ratios, which provides additional comfort.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 374 | Target: Rs 430 | Upside: 15 percent | At CMP, the stock is available at 3.6x / 3.0x FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS which is reasonable given the improved growth and resumption of economic activity, and support from a resilient rural segment. Sharekhan expects disbursements to grow YoY in H2FY21 and expect an AUM growth of 25% for FY2022E & FY2023E. Asset quality outlook is improving, with October collection efficiency surging to 103% (from 95% in Q2). November number too has seen MoM improvement trend continuing. Broking house believes the buoyancy in rural markets augurs well for CV financiers and coupled with business benefits from a strong parentage, well-capitalised balance sheet and rigorous risk management practices, provide scope for improving operating leverage and Return ratios, which provides additional comfort.
Laurus Labs | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: percent. Laurus is largely a chemistry based company and does not have expertise in biology. The current acquisition is a good fit for Laurus as it will fill the gap in the existing business profile. Further, the acquisition is reasonably valued at 6x sales with Laurus not having to invest anything beyond the stake. The growth at Richcore seems to be sustainable with an optionality of CDMO and enzymes. Though, the acquisition might not add significantly to the profitability in the near term, Dolat Capital is of the view that it will be EPS accretive in the medium term.
Laurus Labs | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 322 | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: 24 percent | Laurus is largely a chemistry-based company and does not have expertise in biology. The current acquisition is a good fit for Laurus as it will fill the gap in the existing business profile. Further, the acquisition is reasonably valued at 6x sales with Laurus not having to invest anything beyond the stake. The growth at Richcore seems to be sustainable with the optionality of CDMO and enzymes. Though the acquisition might not add significantly to the profitability in the near term, Dolat Capital is of the view that it will be EPS accretive in the medium term.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 406 | Upside: percent. Interaction with Kalpataru Power instills confidence on improving execution and order inflow outlook for the company going ahead. The company’s focus on asset monetisation and de-leveraging balance sheet remains. The company had also recently clarified promoter’s plan of reducing pledge of securities by 50% over one to one and a half year, with improving velocity of sales in the real estate project, which should ease concerns related to promoter’s pledge of securities. Hence, KTPL has been addressing key issues and is witnessing improving business outlook.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 323 | Target: Rs 406 | Upside: 25 percent | Interaction with Kalpataru Power instils confidence on improving execution and order inflow outlook for the company going ahead. The company is still focused on asset monetisation and deleveraging the balance sheet. The company had also recently clarified promoter’s plan of reducing pledge of securities by 50% over one to one and a half year, with improving the velocity of sales in the real estate project, which should ease concerns related to promoter’s pledge of securities. Hence, KTPL has been addressing key issues and is witnessing improving business outlook.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 895 | Target: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 11 percent | IndusInd Bank currently trades at 1.5x/1.3x its FY2022E/FY2023E book value which is reasonable. The bank’s well-capitalised balance sheet and provision buffer are cushions for profitability. Sharekhan believes that the growth outlook is improving and growing collections efficiency and low expected restructuring pipeline indicate that credit cost is manageable. Easing of the lockdowns backed by a gradual improvement in the auto industry has led to a significant recovery in the stock price in the near term.
HDFC Life Insurance | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 770 | Upside: percent. The stock is at a valuation of 4.6x/3.9x its FY2022E/FY2023E EVPS. Aided by strong fundamentals (robust balance sheet and consistent profitability) and high long-term growth potential for the Indian insurance industry in general and HLIC, in particular, broking house find HLIC an attractive longterm bet.
HDFC Life Insurance | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 641 | Target: Rs 770 | Upside: 20 percent | The stock is at a valuation of 4.6x/3.9x its FY2022E/FY2023E EVPS. Aided by strong fundamentals and high long-term growth potential for the Indian insurance industry in general and HLIC, in particular, broking house find HLIC an attractive long-term bet.
Infosys Ltd
Infosys | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,137 | Target: Rs 1,350 | Upside: 18 percent | Infosys has been progressing strongly on strategic priorities that it had laid out in 2018. Scaling the digital, large deal signings and reskilling of talents are the key drivers for the accelerated growth trajectory and addition of large accounts. The qualified deal pipeline has grown materially as compared to FY2020-end. Sharekhan expects Infosys would continue to deliver industry-leading growth, led by continued large deal wins, enhanced digital capabilities aided by organic investments, acquisitions and partnerships and strong execution.
Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 1,364 | Upside: percent. Prabhudas Lilladher initiate coverage on Muthoot Finance (MUTH), with a buy rating as it is a market leader (18% market share) and proxy play on gold financing market in India, carries robust capital (Tier I of 24%), maintains low leverage (4x) and comes at reasonable valuations at 2.2xPBV (FY23E). It expect company to maintain market leadership in gold lending underpinned by pricing power, improved productivity and insulation from underlying collateral price fluctuations.
Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,153 | Target: Rs 1,364 | Upside: 18 percent | Prabhudas Lilladher initiated coverage on Muthoot Finance (MUTH), with a buy rating as it is a market leader (18% market share) and proxy play on gold financing market in India. The firm carries robust capital (Tier I of 24%), maintains low leverage (4x) and comes at reasonable valuations at 2.2xPBV (FY23E). It expects the company to maintain market leadership in gold lending underpinned by pricing power, improved productivity and insulation from underlying collateral price fluctuations.
Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs | Target: Rs 1,040 | Upside: percent The company is expected to see acceleration in revenue growth led by large deal pipeline, digital acceleration and improving IT spend in communication. Further, in the long term, ICICIdirect believe company will be a key beneficiary of 5G opportunities. This, coupled with an improving margin trajectory led by cost rationalisation and reasonable valuation prompt us to be positive on the stock.
Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 907 | Target: Rs 1,040 | Upside: 14 percent | The company is expected to see an acceleration in revenue growth led by large deal pipeline, digital acceleration and improving IT spend in communication. Further, in the long term, ICICIdirect believes the company will be a key beneficiary of 5G opportunities. This, coupled with an improving margin trajectory led by cost rationalisation and reasonable valuation prompt us to be positive on the stock.
Indian Hotels Company | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 120 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 29 percent. Sharekhan revised upwards its earnings estimates for FY2022 and FY2023 to factor in the impact of pent-up demand and improvement in profitability due to cost-optimisation initiatives. IHCL has seen gradual recovery in occupancies and ARRs in the past few months (reach 50% in October-November). However, it expect a stark improvement in business fundamentals of IHCL in FY2022/FY2023 with strong improvement in the global tourism industry post the launch of the vaccine.
Indian Hotels Company | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 120 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 29 percent | Sharekhan revised upwards its earnings estimates for FY2022 and FY2023 to factor in the impact of pent-up demand and improvement in profitability due to cost-optimisation initiatives. IHCL has seen a gradual recovery in occupancies and ARRs in the past few months (reach 50% in October-November). However, it expects a stark improvement in business fundamentals of IHCL in FY2022/FY2023 with strong improvement in the global tourism industry post the launch of the vaccine.
TCI Express | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 873 | Target: Rs 1,054 | Upside: 20 percent. TCI is expected to benefit from improving trade environment post easing of Covid-led restrictions. The company also has high-growth opportunities in transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in the near term due to its strong panIndia network and limited competition in the organised express industry. Over the longer term, the company is expected to benefit from improving infrastructure, national logistics policy, and GST.
TCI Express | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 873 | Target: Rs 1,054 | Upside: 20 percent | TCI is expected to benefit from improving trade environment post easing of Covid-led restrictions. The company also has high-growth opportunities in the transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in the near term due to its strong pan-India network and limited competition in the organised express industry. Over the longer term, the company is expected to benefit from improving infrastructure, national logistics policy, and GST.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 2, 2020 11:26 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.