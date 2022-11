It’s not just mutual funds that fancy multi-cap strategies. Even Portfolio Management Services (PMS) have multi-cap strategies. A multi-cap strategy allows fund managers to invest across stocks, sectors, styles, cycles and market capitalisation. Per PMS Bazaar data, there are 150 PMS managers running multicap strategies, with assets amounting to the lion’s share of overall assets managed by PMS managers. Madanagopal Ramu – Head of Equities – Sundaram Alternates, says that different PMS managers have different styles when managing multi-cap strategies. “It could be either growth or value, or a blend of both,” he says. Ramu adds that unlike a mutual fund multi-cap fund, a PMS’s strategy is benchmark-agnostic and can run a concentrated portfolio. Here, we list the top 10 multi-cap PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 5 years. Only those that have disclosed their portfolios were considered. Returns displayed here are as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India-defined Time-Weighted Rate of Return (TWRR) method. Return and portfolio value are as of September 30, 2022. The cash component is not mentioned in the break-up below to round it off to 100%. Source: PMSBazaar.

Solidarity Advisors — Prudence

Inception date: May 11, 2016

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 48:8:43

Investment attributes: Invests in compounding stories (companies with tailwinds of growth that are focused on disciplined growth around a core business definition, and where success is reflected in an expanding moat and increasing market share and ROE).

SBI MF — ESG Portfolio

Inception date: Aug 8, 2016

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 23:30:37

Investment attributes: Follows a mid- and small cap-biased strategy, investing in companies that are big beneficiaries of economic growth, as well as niche businesses with a conducive outlook for growth and longevity.

ITUS Capital Advisors — Fundamental Value Fund

Inception date: February 1, 2017

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 21:46:19

Investment attributes: Invests in companies that have a consistent history of free cash flow growth and a return on capital employed consistently over cost of capital.

IIFL —Multicap PMS

Inception date: December 1, 2014

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 65:12:19

Investment attributes: Invests in a concentrated basket of 20-25 stocks with a bias towards large-cap stocks. It looks for stocks that are available at a significant discount to their intrinsic value and provide earnings visibility.

Sundaram Alternates —Voyager

Inception date: October 1, 2011

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 45:22:21

Investment attributes: Follows a CORE and Satellite approach.

Narnolia — Multicap Strategy

Inception date: March 28, 2012

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 75:12:12

Investment attributes: It filters stocks through a proprietary model, which considers

Fundamental and quantitative data over multiple years.

Buoyant Capital — Opportunities

Inception date: June 1, 2016

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 36:14:38

Investment attributes: The key attribute of this fund lies in generating cross-cycle alpha.

Sundaram Alternates — SISOP

Inception date: February 1, 2010

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 52:22:9

Investment attributes: Strategy skewed towards large-caps and concentrated with 15 stocks.

ASK Investment Managers — Indian Entrepreneurship Portfolio

Inception date: January 25, 2010

Large, mid and small-cap stocks break-up (%): 57:40:2

Investment attributes: If focuses on capital preservation and capital appreciation over time through long-term investments in high-quality and growth companies.