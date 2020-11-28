Market hits record highs on 4 straight weeks of gains supported by FIIs

In the month of November FIIs bought equities worth Rs 65,317.13 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 48,319.17 crore. Rakesh Patil Indian market ended higher for the fourth straight week ended November 27 with benchmark indices touching fresh record highs during the week helped by the continued support from the FIIs. Last week, BSE Sensex gained 267.47 points or 0.60 percent to close at 44,149.72 and while the Nifty50 rose 109.95 points or 0.85 percent to end at 12,969 levels. BSE Small-cap index rose 4.2 percent with Vascon Engineers, OnMobile Global, Equitas Holdings, Puravankara, Vakrangee and Tanla Platforms gained 27-49 percent, while Pricol, GE Power India, AXISCADES Technologies, IIFL Finance and Jaiprakash Associates fell 13-18 percent. BSE Mid-cap Index added 2 percent supported by the L&T Finance Holdings, SAIL, Cholamandalam Investment, Cummins India and Shriram Transport, while losers included PI Industries, United Breweries, AU Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Foodworks and ABB India. The BSE Large-cap Index was up 0.8 percent. Punjab National Bank, General Insurance Corporation of India, Adani Ports and ONGC were among major gainers, while losers were Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Avenue Supermarts and Petronet LNG. On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ONGC, while HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Banklost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 19,066.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 15,675.49 crore. However, in the month of November FIIs bought equities worth Rs 65,317.13 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 48,319.17 crore. On Weekly basis, the Indian gained against the US dollar. It closed at 74.05 per dollar on November 27, against its November 20 closing of 74.14 per dollar. First Published on Nov 28, 2020 09:49 am