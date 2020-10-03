Indices bounce back on global, domestic cues; media stocks outshine

Positive results from vaccine trials, as well as hopes of an additional stimulus package in the US, helped bulls take the charge this week. Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices remained positive throughout the truncated week ended October 1 on the back of positive global cues including rising hopes of an additional stimulus package in the US. Positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials also cheered the markets. On the domestic front, decent auto numbers and another phase of Unlock also provided support to the market. BSE Sensex surged 1308.39 points or 3.50 percent to close the week at 38,697.05, while the Nifty50 added 366.7 points or 3.31 percent to end at 11,416.95 levels. The BSE Largecap index rose 3.3 percent supported by the IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cements, HDFC, Adani Ports and Titan Company. BSE Midcap index added 3.3 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, L&T Finance Holdings, while losers were Vodafone Idea, Container Corporation of India, JSW Energy and Bayer CropScience. BSE Smallcap index jumped 3.2 percent with Electrosteel Castings, Himatsingka Seide, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Gokaldas Exports, Gati, Ramco System and GFL rising over 20 percent, while Mangalam Organics, Brightcom Group, Reliance Communications and Central Bank of India fell over 10 percent. On the sectoral front, Nifty Media index outperformed other indices with a gain of 7 percent followed by Nifty Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto. On BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, while Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies lost most of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.) In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers as they sold equities worth Rs 563.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1787.77 crore. However, in the month of September FIIs sold equities worth of 11,410.69 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 110.30 crore. This week, the Indian rupee rose 47 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.14 per dollar on October 1, against its September 25 closing of 73.61 per dollar. It was the highest closing level for the rupee since September 4. First Published on Oct 3, 2020 08:33 am