Slideshow | Check out analyst views on market for this week

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote | The index needs to decisively close above 10,150 to reclaim some momentum strength. We maintain a bearish outlook for the markets going ahead. Traders should sell on rally. The important number to watch out for going ahead is India VIX which is currently at 30-32 levels. In the weeks to come, markets are likely to remain under pressure and VIX is likely to rise which will determine the speed of the market movement. We recommend investors to preserve cash and not to jump the gun in this phony rally and wait for markets to correct.