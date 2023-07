1/9 The Market touched a fresh record high and extended its winning streak in the fourth consecutive week ended July 21 amid sustained inflows from FIIs, surplus monsoon, and good earnings so far, but disappointing results and guidance from IT major Infosys put a break to the market rally in Friday’s session.

2/9 In this week, the BSE Sensex gained 0.94 percent or 623.36 points to finish at 66,684.26, while the Nifty50 added 0.92 percent or 180.5 points to end at 19,745. During the week, the Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record highs of 67,619.17 and 19,991.85, respectively.

3/9 The BSE Small-cap index rose 1.3 percent with DCM Shriram Industries, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Arihant Capital Markets, DB Corp, Mishtann Foods, Jai Balaji Industries, Ashapura Minechem, Newgen Software Technologies, Jagran Prakashan, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dodla Dairy, LT Foods, Electronics Mart India, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Heritage Foods, and Jindal Saw rising 20-32 percent. On the other hand, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Datamatics Global Services, CCL Products India, Himatsingka Seide, and Roto Pumps lost 11-25 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index added 0.5 percent led by Polycab India, Mphasis, Union Bank of India, SJVN, Gland Pharma, and Bank Of India, while losers were Dalmia Bharat, Tata Elxsi, JSW Energy, The Ramco Cements, and Oracle Financial Services Software.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index rose 0.7 percent supported by United Spirits, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Asset Management Company, while losers included Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and Shree Cements.

6/9 Among the BSE Sensex, State Bank of India added the most in terms of marketcap followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and ITC while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys lost the most of their marketcap.

7/9 On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index rose 4 percent, Nifty Media index up 3 percent, Nifty Bank index up 2.8 percent, and Nifty Pharma and Energy indices added 2 percent each. On the other hand, Nifty IT index shed 3.5 percent.

8/9 In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,115.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offload equities worth Rs 776.69 crore. In this month so far, FII bough equities worth Rs 17,697.89 crore and DII sold equities worth Rs 8,906.19 crore.