Market plunges on concerns over economic recovery; rupee falls in the week ended Sept 25

The Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar in the week gone by Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices remained under pressure for the first 4 days of the week ended September 25 on the back of concerns over economic recovery due to increase in fresh COVID-19 cases worldwide and on concerns of higher-than-expected credit costs in the banking sector. However, buying seen in the Friday's session trimmed the losses for the week. BSE Sensex shed 1,457.16 points, or 3.75 percent, to close at 37,388.66, while the Nifty50 fell 454.65 points, or 3.95 percent, to end at 11,050.3 levels in the week gone by. BSE Small-cap index shed 5.2 percent. Vikas WSP, GMM Pfaudler, Alok Industries and HLE Glascoat slipped more than 20 percent, while gainers included Sasken Technologies, Advanced Enzyme, Bhansali Engineering, Thangamayil Jewellery and Nucleus Software Exports. BSE Mid-cap Index fell 4.7 percent dragged by the Future Retail, BHEL, Canara Bank, Jindal Steel, LIC Housing Finance, Rajesh Exports and Aditya Birla Capital, while gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Page Industries and Colgate Palmolive. The BSE Large-cap Index declined 4 percent. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bandhan Bank, Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems and Tata Motors - DVR fell 10-16 percent, while Vedanta, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the only gainers among largecap. On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki, while HCL Technologies and Infosys added most of their market value. On the sectoral front, Nifty Media Index underperformed other indices with a loss of 9 percent followed by Nifty Metal Index and Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty Index. In the past week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,490.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 4,249.46 crore. However, in the month of September till now FIIs and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 9,214.57 crore and 1,418.01 crore, respectively. In the past week, the Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar. It closed at 73.61 per dollar on September 25, against its September 18 closing of 73.45 per dollar. First Published on Sep 26, 2020 08:20 am