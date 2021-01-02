Market gains 2% in a week on continuous FII support, progress on COVID vaccine

Benchmark indices ended the last week of the year 2020 with a gain of 2 percent on the back of positive cues including sustained FII inflows, progress on Covid vaccine, better GST collection, December auto sales numbers and a consistent declining Covid cases.

Last week, BSE Sensex jumped 895.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 47,868.98 and while the Nifty50 was up 269.25 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 14,018.50 levels. IN the year 2020, the Sensex rose 15.7 percent, while Nifty added 14.9 percent.

BSE Small-cap index added 3.3 percent supported by the Fineotex Chemical, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Paisalo Digital, Rupa and Company, HBL Power Systems and Soril Infra Resources, while losers included Pilani Investment, Dish TV India, Shree Renuka Sugars and India Tourism Development Corporation.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.7 percent led by the SAIL, BHEL, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Vodafone Idea and Canara Bank, while Biocon, Honeywell Automation, New India Assurance Company and Castrol India ended lower.

The BSE Large-cap Index ended with 2 percent gain with Punjab National Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems, JSW Steel, Bank Of Baroda and Tata Motors added 6-10 percent, while Cadila Healthcare, Indus Towers, Britannia Industries, Vedanta and Bajaj Finserv ended in the red.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and State Bank of India, while Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index outperformed to the other indices with over 6 percent gain followed by the Nifty Realty (up 5.7 percent) and Nifty Metal (up 3.6 percent).

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,404.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,172.72 crore. However, in the month of December 2020 FIIs bought equities worth Rs 48,223.94 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 37,293.53 crore.