It was a highly volatile week for the Indian markets. After a stiff competition between bulls and bears, it was the latter that emerged on the top as the benchmarks dropped nearly 4 percent on Friday, its sixth-biggest single-day fall in the last 20 years. Rising US bond yields and expectation of higher US inflation and geopolitical tensions between the US & Iran were some of the reason for the massive sell-off on Friday. Consequently, the Indian market capped the week with a 3 percent loss.

On a weekly basis, BSE Sensex fell 1,789.77 points or 3.5 percent to end at 49099.99 and while the Nifty50 shed 452.6 points or 3 percent to finish at 14,529.15 levels.

BSE Smallcap index rose 1.4 percent. Hindustan Copper, RCF, Reliance Power, Rane Madras, National Fertilizers, TVS Electronics, Manali Petrochemicals, Eveready Industries India and MMTC added 30-74 percent, while Asian Granito India, Huhtamaki India, Tejas Networks, Central Bank of India and Karda Construction lost 10-24 percent.

BSE Midcap index was down 0.28 percent. New India Assurance Company, Indraprastha Gas, Shriram Transport, SJVN, Future Retail and Berger Paints India ended lower, while Aditya Birla Capital, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Steel Authority of India and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail rose 10-26 percent.

BSE Largecap index shed nearly 3 percent. Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Vedanta, NMDC and Tata Steel provided some support. However, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, General Insurance Corporation of India and Tech Mahindra ended lower.

On the BSE Sensex, ONGC added the most in terms of market value, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC lost some of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar. It ended lower by 81 paise at 73.46 per dollar on February 18, against its February 18 closing of 72.65 per dollar.

This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 18,169.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 280.36 crore. So far in February, FIIs have remained net buyers to the tune of 42,044.46 crore, while DIIs sold equities worth Rs 16,358.10 crore.