Market ends lower on profit-booking after hitting a record high

On the Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever.

Rakesh Patil
January 23, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
(Image:Pixabay)
The market ended marginally lower in the week ended January 22 amid volatility on the back of profit-booking after the BSE Sensex went past 50,000 for the first time and the Nifty climbed to 14,750 level during the week.
Last week, BSE Sensex fell 156.13 points or 0.31 percent to end at 48,878.54 and while the Nifty50 shed 61.8 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 14,371.9 levels.
BSE Small-cap index
The BSE smallcap index shed 1.4 percent. Tata Steel Long Products, Astron Paper, RattanIndia Power, Brightcom Group and Mastek were among the major losers. JK Tyre, Gateway Distriparks, Mangalam Organics, Majesco, Apollo Tyres, Cyient, RPG Life Sciences and Minda Industries gained 20-50 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index
The BSE midcap index was down 0.75 percent, dragged by the Steel Authority of India, Biocon, IDBI Bank, RBL Bank and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, while gainers were Future Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Whirlpool of India, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.
The BSE Large-cap
The BSE largecap index was down 0.5 percent with Bandhan Bank, Piramal Enterprises, ONGC and Tata Steel lost between 8-14 percent. Bajaj Auto, Havells India, Tata Motors- DVR, Tata Motors and SBI Cards added 8-14 percent.
On the Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever, while State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were among the big losers. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal Index outperformed to the other indices with more than 8 percent gain followed by the Nifty IT (up 7 percent) and Nifty Media (up nearly 6 percent).
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,637.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,444.94 crore.
During the week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,176.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,436.26 crore. However, in the month of January, so far, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 21,077.50 crore and DIIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,759.52 crore.
In the last week, Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. It closed higher by 9 paise at 72.97 per dollar on January 22, against its January 15 closing of 73.06 per dollar.
