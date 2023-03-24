English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 24

    About 1,030 shares advanced, 2,381 shares declined and 130 remained unchanged

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
    Biocon | CMP: Rs 197.05 | Shares fell by nearly 5 percent on March 24 after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities retained a “reduce”rating on the company and also lowered its target price on the stock to Rs 210 from Rs 240 earlier.
    1/11
    The markets closed at the lowest point of the day on March 24, with the Sensex down 398.18 points at 57,527.10. The Nifty ended 131.90 points lower at 16,945. About 1,030 shares advanced, 2,381 shares declined and 130 shares remained unchanged. Here's a look at the top gainers and losers:
    stock
    2/11
    Campus Activewear | CMP: Rs 338 | The share plunged more than 8 percent on March 24 after a Rs 861-crore block deal in which 2.5 crore shares changed hands, amounting to over 8 percent equity of the company. The details of the deal were not known, however, sources told CNBC-TV18 that TPG Global, which holds a 7.62 percent stake in the company, was looking to sell its entire holding.
    Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)
    3/11
    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | CMP: Rs 2,559 | Shares of the company ticked up over 2.5 percent after its offer for sale opened on March 24 for retail investors, which received a stellar response. The non-retail portion of the OFS, which opened a day earlier, was subscribed 4.5 times. It encouraged the government to exercise the green shoe option and sell an additional 1.75 percent stake in HAL.
    Steel Authority of India | CMP: Rs 82.20 | The scrip lost more than 3 percent on Friday in the wake of China reopening its economy, which is likely to translate into lower export revenue for SAIL. With metal prices on the rise in global markets, China, the top producer of steel, is expected to export more of the commodity, and Indian companies are bound to lose export revenue, which they enjoyed when Beijing was under COVID-19 lockdown.
    4/11
    Steel Authority of India | CMP: Rs 82 | The scrip lost more than 4.5 percent on March 24, which was the record date for its interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY23.
    biocon
    5/11
    Biocon | CMP: Rs 197.05 | The stock fell nearly 5 percent after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities retained a “reduce” rating on the company and also lowered its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 240.
    The Life Insurance Corp. of India headquarters in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
    6/11
    Life Insurance Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 559.90 | The share fell over 1.5 percent after it was reported that the life insurer was planning to impose a cap on its debt and equity exposure to companies. The PSU has been criticised for its investments in the Adani group companies.
    HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 1,670 | AMC stocks took a beating as debt mutual fund will now lose indexation and LTCG (long term capital gains) tax advantage. HDFC AMC fell over 4 percent.
    7/11
    HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 1,670 | AMC stocks took a beating as debt mutual funds will now lose indexation and LTCG (long-term capital gains) tax advantage. The stock ended over 4 percent lower.
    Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,862.50 | Shares ended 2.4 percent in the red today as brokerage firm Jefferies India retained “underperform”rating for the airline, citing concerns about its medium-term industry capacity addition. However, the brokerage firm expects the airline to benefit from the recent slump in crude oil prices in the coming weeks.
    8/11
    Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,862.50 | The stock closed 2.4 percent lower after brokerage firm Jefferies India retained “underperform” rating for the airline, citing concerns about its medium-term industry capacity addition. However, it expects the airline to benefit from the recent slump in crude oil prices in the coming weeks.
    Reliance Jio Achievement In One Year After Launch | Reliance Jio made several records not only in India but across the globe and crossed 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations. Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio on September 5, 2016.
    9/11
    Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2204.90 | To factor in the possible delay in tariff hikes, Jefferies' analysts cut Jio's FY23-25 earnings estimates by 1-6 percent but reiterated “buy” call, saying there is a 36 percent upside to the stock and revised the price target to Rs 3,060. The stock closed almost 2 percent down. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Zydus Wellness Large Trade | CMP: Rs 1,510 | Shares ended nearly 3 percent higher after a block deal worth Rs 72.14 crore took place on Friday where 4.82 lakh shares or nearly 1 percent company equity changed hands at an average of Rs 1,500 per share.
    10/11
    Zydus Wellness Large Trade | CMP: Rs 1,510 | The stock gained nearly 3 percent after a Rs 72.14 crore block deal on March 24 where 4.82 lakh shares or nearly 1 percent of the company equity changed hands at an average of Rs 1,500 a share.
    Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 1,031.45 | The scrip closed 5 percent higher on Friday after a report said that investments made by Australia-based GQG Partners in Adani Green Energy fetched returns of over 100 percent in just 15 trading sessions, On Friday, block deals worth Rs 221.95 crore took place where 21.75 lakh shares changed hands at an average of Rs 1,031.45 per share.
    11/11
    Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 1,031.45 | The scrip closed 5 percent higher on March 24 after a block deal worth Rs 221.95 crore in which 21.75 lakh shares changed hands at an average of Rs 1,031.45 per share.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Green Energy #Buzzing Stocks #Campus Activewear #HDFC AMC #Hindustan Aeronautics #Reliance Industries #Zydus Wellness
    first published: Mar 24, 2023 05:07 pm