Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 24

1/11 The markets closed at the lowest point of the day on March 24, with the Sensex down 398.18 points at 57,527.10. The Nifty ended 131.90 points lower at 16,945. About 1,030 shares advanced, 2,381 shares declined and 130 shares remained unchanged. Here's a look at the top gainers and losers:

2/11 Campus Activewear | CMP: Rs 338 | The share plunged more than 8 percent on March 24 after a Rs 861-crore block deal in which 2.5 crore shares changed hands, amounting to over 8 percent equity of the company. The details of the deal were not known, however, sources told CNBC-TV18 that TPG Global, which holds a 7.62 percent stake in the company, was looking to sell its entire holding.

3/11 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | CMP: Rs 2,559 | Shares of the company ticked up over 2.5 percent after its offer for sale opened on March 24 for retail investors, which received a stellar response. The non-retail portion of the OFS, which opened a day earlier, was subscribed 4.5 times. It encouraged the government to exercise the green shoe option and sell an additional 1.75 percent stake in HAL.

4/11 Steel Authority of India | CMP: Rs 82 | The scrip lost more than 4.5 percent on March 24, which was the record date for its interim dividend of Re 1 per share for FY23.

5/11 Biocon | CMP: Rs 197.05 | The stock fell nearly 5 percent after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities retained a “reduce” rating on the company and also lowered its target price to Rs 210 from Rs 240.

6/11 Life Insurance Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 559.90 | The share fell over 1.5 percent after it was reported that the life insurer was planning to impose a cap on its debt and equity exposure to companies. The PSU has been criticised for its investments in the Adani group companies.

7/11 HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 1,670 | AMC stocks took a beating as debt mutual funds will now lose indexation and LTCG (long-term capital gains) tax advantage. The stock ended over 4 percent lower.

8/11 Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,862.50 | The stock closed 2.4 percent lower after brokerage firm Jefferies India retained “underperform” rating for the airline, citing concerns about its medium-term industry capacity addition. However, it expects the airline to benefit from the recent slump in crude oil prices in the coming weeks.

9/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2204.90 | To factor in the possible delay in tariff hikes, Jefferies' analysts cut Jio's FY23-25 earnings estimates by 1-6 percent but reiterated “buy” call, saying there is a 36 percent upside to the stock and revised the price target to Rs 3,060. The stock closed almost 2 percent down. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

10/11 Zydus Wellness Large Trade | CMP: Rs 1,510 | The stock gained nearly 3 percent after a Rs 72.14 crore block deal on March 24 where 4.82 lakh shares or nearly 1 percent of the company equity changed hands at an average of Rs 1,500 a share.