Finding value? 22 top stocks that richie rich fund managers hold

Finding value in the crowded market is not an easy task. One of the ways to look for value is finding where successful money managers are investing. Below are the top holdings of some of the best performing portfolio management services (PMS) funds – used by rich investors to invest their money – in July. Data is collated by PMS Bazaar.

Lake Water strategy by Lake Water Advisor

The multi-cap fund was the best performing fund in July returning 17.43 percent. It has delivered negative 4.65 percent in a year. Most of its holding saw heavy buying after their Q1 earnings in July. The fund holds these stocks with allocation in brackets: Bajaj Finance (32 percent), Tata Motors (11 percent), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (9 percent), Aarti Industries (8 percent) and PI Industries (7 percent).

Financial Opportunities Portfolio by ASK

This bank and financials focussed fund delivered 16 percent in the month thanks to buying in its constituent stocks. In the last one year, it has delivered about two percent. Its top holdings are: Bajaj Finance (15 percent), Bajaj Finserv (11 percent), ICICI Bank (10 percent), AU Small Finance Bank (10 percent) and SBI Life Insurance (8 percent).

Smart Beta Portfolio by Abans Investment

The midcap-focused fund delivered about 16 percent in July thanks to a rally in the broader market during the month. The fund has delivered 1 percent in a year. Its top holdings are: Adani Total Gas (22 percent), Tata Elxsi (14 percent), SRF (11 percent), Laurus Labs (8 percent) and Dalmia Bharat (8 percent).

Consistent Compounders by Marcellus

This Saurabh Mukherjea-promoted fund finally shrugged off its months of weak performance and delivered 14 percent returns in July, taking its 1-year return to 1 percent. Its top holdings are: Asian Paints (12 percent), Bajaj Finance (10 percent), Titan Company (9 percent), Dr Lal Pathlabs (9 percent) and HDFC Bank (8 percent).