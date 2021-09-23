LinkedIn top startups India list 2021: Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED are the companies in the list

Learning platform Unacademy has topped the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list. Unacademy took the pole position on the list, with its valuation soaring to $3.44 billion as the platform explored new learning paths for upskilling, hiring, and creator-led courses.

Udaan at the second place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

CRED at the third place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

Upgrad at the fourth place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

Razorpay at the fifth place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

Meesho at the sixth place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

Skyroot Aerospaces at the seventh place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

boAt at the eighth place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.

Urban Company at the ninth place in the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list.