Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women's 2nd edition | HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar is the wealthiest Indian woman; here's the full list
With a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's richest women in 2020, according to a study by Kotak Wealth and Hurun India. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second-richest woman on the list, with a net worth of 36,600 crore, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV (Rs 21,340 crore). The cumulative wealth of the 100 women on the list is Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the study said. Here are India's richest women in 2020, as per the Kotak Wealth Hurun list: