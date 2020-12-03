Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women's 2nd edition | HCL Technologies' Roshni Nadar is the wealthiest Indian woman; here's the full list

With a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's richest women in 2020, according to a study by Kotak Wealth and Hurun India. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second-richest woman on the list, with a net worth of 36,600 crore, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV (Rs 21,340 crore). The cumulative wealth of the 100 women on the list is Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the study said. Here are India's richest women in 2020, as per the Kotak Wealth Hurun list:

With a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's richest women in 2020, according to a study by Kotak Wealth and Hurun India. The 2nd edition of ‘Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women’ – a compilation of the wealthiest women in India was launched on December 3 by Kotak Wealth Management - a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), and Hurun India. The cumulative wealth of the 100 women on the list is Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the study said.

With a net worth of 36,600 crore, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second-richest woman on the list.

With a net worth of Rs 21,340 crore, USV Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari was ranked third on the list.

Divi’s Laboratories's Director Nilima Motaparti ranks fourth on the list, with an estimated wealth of Rs 18,620 crore. She joined Divi’s Laboratories as a Chief Controller(Commercial) in 2012.

Radha Vembu of Zoho Corp ranked fifth in the list, with an estimated wealth of Rs 11,590 crore.

CEO of cloud networking company Arista Networks Jayshree Ullal ranks sixth on the list. Her wealth is estimated to be Rs 10,220 crore. Formerly, she was a Senior Vice President at Cisco.

Renu Munjal , former Executive Director of Hero MotoCorp and current Managing Director of Hero FinCorp, ranks seventh on the list, with an estimated wealth of Rs 8,690 crore.

Alembic's MD & CEO Malika Chirayu Amin has been ranked eighth on the list. The report estimates her wealth to be Rs 7,570 crore.

Thermax's Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee have been ranked ninth on the list. Thier estimated wealth is Rs 5,850 crore. Anu retired from the Thermax board after crossing the age of 76 in 2018, while Meher was appointed as Thermax Chairperson in 2003.