you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 05:16 PM IST

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

Trump said the move will benefit workers in America where job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic are at a record high.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending various immigration programmes. Trump said that the decision came as a necessary action to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Here's a look at visa categories affected by his executive order. (Image: WIkipedia)
United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending various immigration programmes. Trump said that the decision came as a necessary action to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Here's a look at visa categories affected by his executive order. (Image: WIkipedia)

H-1B visa for high skilled workers. (Image: News18 Creative)
H-1B visa for high-skilled workers. (Image: News18 Creative)

H-2B visa for seasonal non-agricultural labour. (Image: News18 Creative)
H-2B visa for seasonal non-agricultural labour. (Image: News18 Creative)

H-4 visa for family members of H-1B and H-2B holders. (Image: News18 Creative)
H-4 visa for family members of H-1B and H-2B holders. (Image: News18 Creative)

J-1 visa for cultural and educational exchange. (Image: News18 Creative)
J-1 visa for cultural and educational exchange. (Image: News18 Creative)

J-2 visa for the spouses and dependents of J-1 holders. (Image: News18 Creative)
J-2 visa for the spouses and dependents of J-1 holders. (Image: News18 Creative)

L-1 visa for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations. (Image: News18 Creative)
L-1 visa for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations. (Image: News18 Creative)

L-2 visa for the dependents of L-1 holders. (Image: News18 Creative)
L-2 visa for the dependents of L-1 holders. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Coronavirus crisis #Donald Trump #H-1B visa #Slideshow #us ban foreign work visa #US President Donald Trump #US visa ban

