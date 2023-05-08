Go First cancels all flights till May 12, DGCA directs airlines to process ticket refunds

1/7 Go First cancelled all flights until May 12 due to operational reasons. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the airlines to immediately stop booking and sale of tickets until further orders. The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on May 4.

2/7 Earlier, the civil aviation regulator, DGCA, examined the response of Go First and issued an order to the carrier to process their refunds to passengers. (Image: ANI)

3/7 On May 4, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, the airline said in a tweet. (Image: ANI)

4/7 Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.

5/7 Go First on May 4 pleaded to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here for an interim moratorium after facing an acute cash crunch. the airline has also sought direction to appoint an insolvency resolution process (IRP) for the betterment of Go First. The NCLT, after the hearing, reserved its order on Go Airlines' plea. (Image: ANI)

6/7 Crisis-hit Go First had sought various interim directions from the NCLT bench, including restraining lessors from taking back aircraft, and DGCA from taking any adverse action against the airline. The Wadia Group-owned airline has liabilities worth around Rs 11,000 crore. Go First said that its bank account with the consortium is frozen, and it pleaded to the NCLT Court to defreeze its bank account. The airlines said that this is not a case of a malicious petition to avoid payment of dues.