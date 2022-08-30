English
    As Warren Buffet turns 92, some inspirational quotes from Oracle of Omaha

    Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in history, turned 92 this year on August 30. According to Forbes, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is the fifth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $100.2 billion as of today.

    August 30, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in history, turned 92 this year on August 30. According to Forbes, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is the fifth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $100.2 billion as of today. (Image: AFP)
    Buffett bought his first stock at the age of 11 and filed first tax return at 13. From getting rejected by Harvard University to becoming a self-made billionaire, he has come a long way. (Image: Reuters)
    Buffett has created The Giving Pledge, through which billionaires commit to give at least half of their fortunes to charity. The 92-year-old investor has pledged to gift 99 percent of his wealth to philanthropy during his lifetime or at death. (Image: Reuters)
    Warren Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, sticks to a certain set of rules and values in life and investing. He has been an inspiration for investors. Here are some of his famous and inspirational quotes. (Image: Reuters)
    "Rule No. 1 is never lose money. Rule No. 2 is never forget Rule No. 1."
    "Never invest in a business you cannot understand."
    "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."
    "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy only when others are fearful."
    "If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need."
    "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd."
    "Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble."
    "What is smart at one price is stupid at another."
    "Investors should remember that excitement and expenses are their enemies."
