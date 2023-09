1/7 Royal Enfield launched the new-generation Bullet 350 motorcycle along with bookings on September 1 with deliveries starting on September 3 in India. (Image: Royal Enfield)

2/7 The all-new Bullet will be equipped with J-series and will be positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. It will be taking on the Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa Forty Two, among others 350cc motorcycles. (Image: Royal Enfield)

3/7 It is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled engine, which puts out a peak power of 20.2 bhp and a max torque of 27 Nm and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. (Image: Royal Enfield)

4/7 The model is redesigned with refreshed headlights and taillights designs and will be available in five colour options-Military Red, Military Black, Standard Maroon, Standard Black and Black Gold. (Image: Royal Enfield)

5/7 It will also have a new digital-analogue instrument cluster with an LCD screen, a new handlebar, a switchgear and a USB port. (Image: Royal Enfield)

6/7 The entry-level variant has a single-channel ABS and rear drum brakes, while the mid-range is equipped with dual-channel ABS and rear disc brakes. The top-spec variant has a matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping, and blacked-out engine and components. (Image: Royal Enfield)