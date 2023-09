1/6 The Nexon compact SUV's second significant facelift has been unveiled by Tata Motors. Bookings will begin on September 4 for the Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts. (Image: Tata Motors)

2/6 The additional features added to the 2023 Nexon include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a two-spoke steering wheel. The Nexon's appearance is obviously influenced by the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts. On September 14, prices for the Nexon makeover will be revealed. It is anticipated to cost between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. (Image: Tata Motors)

3/6 A 360-degree camera, linked car technology, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and more are included in the top-spec Nexon facelift. Six airbags are standard on the Nexon facelift, along with ESC, three-point seat belts for every seat, ISOFIX, and emergency and breakdown call assistance. (Image: Tata Motors)

4/6 The new accent line, which is not accentuated in a different hue, and the new alloy wheels are the main alterations to the profile. The reverse light has been relocated to the bumper, and the Nexon now features a full-width LED light bar at the back with the Tata Motors logo in the centre. The bumper, which now has a false skid plate, also houses the number plate. The Nexon facelift has the same 208mm of ground clearance as the original model. (Image: Tata Motors)

5/6 The Revotron 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and Revotorq 1.5-liter diesel (115PS/260Nm) engines continue to be used in the Tata Nexon 2023. Prior to the introduction of the 5-speed MT and 7-speed DCA, the only available transmissions for the petrol engine were the 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. The 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT gearbox options for the diesel engine remain. (Image: Tata Motors)