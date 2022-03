How many times have you wondered what you actually look like while driving your car? Yes, some of us have friends who will help us out by taking a video from another vehicle or just say we look like goofballs. With Polestar’s new concept car, that might just become unnecessary. Meet the O2, an all-electric roadster with a drone. (Image: Polestar)

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. The O2 is Polestar’s second concept car. It is an all-electric roadster with a 2+2 seating arrangement. In terms of design, the roadster very closely resembles the Precept concept which debuted in 2020. The Precept itself goes on to become the Polestar 5 in 2024, but the O2 is considerably shorter with a body length of just 4,600 metres. (Image: Polestar)

To do this, Polestar has taken away what they call the ‘foot garage’—a well in the skateboard chassis that allows for increased legroom. This also means that it looks like rear passengers will have a hard time squeezing in but short drives should be ok. If you’re an influencer and influencing using the O2, this should be fine. (Image: Polestar)

Moving on, the Polestar gets an electrically retractable hard-top roof. We call it a hard-top but it is just a piece of glass surrounded by a metal frame. This isn’t a bad thing at all, however, as this will allow for spectacular views no matter how you decide to drive. (Image: Polestar)

Overall, the O2 is sharp with curves in all the right places and cuts and folds to emphasise those curves. The O2 gets a short hood, typical of an electric car with L-shaped LED headlamps and DRLs. There is no grille, obviously and front-bumper is a matte back splitter. Over to the rear, the LED tail lamps are connected by a light bar that runs the width of the car. This again sits atop a contrasting black bumper. (Image: Polestar)

The length of the O2 is most apparent when viewed from the side, especially with the large dual-tone alloy rims that hold the car up. And, of course, cameras instead of rear-view mirrors finish off the look. (Image: Polestar)

The looks of the car aside, what is perhaps the O2’s biggest feature is that it will come with a drone strapped to the back. Imagine Speed Racer’s Mach 5 and the homing robot. It could be controlled from within the car by deploying it using the G button on the steering wheel or sent to ‘home’ using the H button on the centre console. (Image: Polestar)

The drone on the O2 is similar but is completely autonomous because unlike Speed, we cannot fly a drone and drive a car at the same time. The O2’s cinematic drone is meant for filming when you’re driving. At the rear, the aerofoil creates a negative pressure area allowing the drone to take off. It will then follow the car at speeds of up to 90 km/h and film the entire time. (Image: Polestar)

The drone also features three filming styles. If you want to film yourself in an action role, the camera swoops and dives allowing for dramatic shots. Another is a calmer, smoother style that builds an atmospheric feel. Pair this footage with any number of pop songs and you have one hell of an Instagram reel. And finally a close-up flight-film mode for top-down driving (insert introspective medley here). (Image: Polestar)

The inside of the car, Polestar says, features the Android Automotive operating system: a system developed specifically for automobile infotainment systems and does not depend on phone pairing like Android Auto. A large portrait display dominates the centre of the dashboard and a small instrument cluster sits just behind the two-spoke steering wheel. Most of the car is minimal and that be clearly seen from the images. The knob on the centre console also has a play/pause button, so we assume that will control music. (Image: Polestar)

The fact that the O2 is a concept car should tell you that we don’t really know the specifications yet. However, since it is built around the Precept and the Polestar 5, we could see the P10 engine coming to the O2 as well. (Image: Polestar)

As to whether or not the Concept O2 will actually make it into production, we will just have to wait and watch. Sure, the Precept is turning into the Polestar 5 but it’s not entirely the same for the O2. While the car itself doesn’t seem that far off from a full production unit, the drone feature is a little bit of a hit-or-miss. (Image: Polestar)