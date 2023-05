1/6 With the launch of the Comet, MG has successfully entered the entry-level EV segment in India. Despite its small size and surprisingly low price, the Comet is packed with features. Chances are you’ve already looked into the mini hatchback and may be considering it. The Comet has a lot going for it, but while the car is good for intra-city travel, there are some things you may need to give up on. Here are five points you should bear in mind when buying the MG Comet. (Image: MG Motor)

2/6 Size | We’ll start with the most important point. The MG Comet is tiny. In terms of pure numbers, the Comet measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,505 mm in width, and 1,640 mm in height. The width and height is fine, and the short overall length of the Comet means it is the best thing in the city where parking is a major concern. But this short length is a big concern when it comes to interiors. MG says the Comet is built around their BICO concept; short for ‘Big Inside, Compact Outside.’ So, they have taken cabin space into account. The Comet is easily able to seat four people. However, space concerns arise when you have to factor in luggage. There’s no official information about the capacity of the boot space, but it is safe to say that nothing more than two small backpacks will fit. If any more luggage needs to be accommodated, you will have to sacrifice seating by folding down the rear passenger seats. Basically, one cannot use the Comet to haul family and friends and their baggage cross-country. (Image: MG Motor)

3/6 Range and charging | The MG Comet is an urban commuter and is expected to be used as such. With that in mind, Morris Garages hasn’t given the Comet a significantly large battery. A 17.3 kWh battery pack allows for just about 230 km on a single charge, as tested by ARAI. In real-world terms, this means that you will get just about 180-190 km. There is no fast-charging either. A standard 3.3 kW electric line will charge the Comet from 0 to 100 percent in about seven hours, and from 10 to 80 percent in five hours. As for the reason to exclude fast-charging, the company has said that it would have added to the cost, but it may consider adding the feature in a later generation or higher trim level. The motor itself is fairly small, outputting just 42 hp of power and 110 Nm of torque, but with just over 800 kg of car to move around, it seems to be just fine. (Image: MG Motor)

4/6 Features | The Comet is absolutely packed with features. To start with, you get two free-standing displays, each measuring 10.25 inches. While one works as the driver’s instrument cluster, the second is the infotainment screen. This comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity and connected car tech. The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit with controls that mimic an old Apple iPod; pretty fancy in a millennial kind of way. Unfortunately, there is no auto climate control and no auto headlamps, but the lights are all LED. One of the fancier features, however, is the fact that the Comet doesn’t have a start-stop button. Instead, you start up the car by holding down the brake pedal for two seconds, and turn off the engine by leaving the car and locking it. It is a little gimmicky, but MG has added an emergency off switch under the dash for extra safety. Then there are the paint schemes. MG only gives you four base paint schemes – black, white, grey, and apple green. But MG has a list of stickers and decals you can use to make things funkier given the Comet’s already funky exterior design. (Image: MG Motor)

5/6 Safety | Speaking of safety, you do get all of the usual safety features such as ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors and camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. However, there is no ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. MG also claims to have subjected the Comet to 39 safety tests including crush tests, drop tests, thermal diffusion tests, and even seawater immersion tests. (Image: MG Motor)