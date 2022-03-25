Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery plan is a solution in search of a problem

Representative image

Without a doubt, quick delivery is today’s hottest digital business. But 10 minute delivery of grocery and food may actually be the ultimate mousetrap that no one really wants. Sure it sounds great and has got Zomato, which just announced its Zomato Instant 10-minute food delivery plan, a lot of eyeballs. In some cases, as with Zepto, which set off the mad rush for quick service delivery of groceries, it has also brought millions of dollars in venture funds. And sure...