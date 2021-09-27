MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Xi Jinping may be the world’s fiercest tiger parent

Jinping’s ambitions for the state have two strikingly tiger parent features: the belief that ambition is something to be imposed, and the fear that inaction will inevitably lead to something undesirable

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 27, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
Xi Jinping may be the world’s fiercest tiger parent

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Leo Lewis Two recent conversations with executives from China-facing companies — one big in games, the other online education — have found both frazzled by an ulcerating summer second-guessing Chinese president Xi Jinping. Both suspect they are now dealing with the world’s fiercest tiger parent. The first was a discussion about China’s abruptly declared war on games and its August ban on the nation’s under-18 gamers from playing for more than three hours a week. Draconian stuff, undoubtedly. Practically hard to...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A question mark hangs over the outlook for steel-makers

    Sep 27, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

    In today’s Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Eastern Window, litmus test for Zee, IndiGo has the edge, Monsoon Watch, the VST Tillers CEO interview, Evergrande and the retail investor, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers