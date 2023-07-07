English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    With new sub-Rs 1000 phone Jio looks to prise open bottom of the pyramid

    Jio is addressing the challenge of low features and underpowered phones by simultaneously announcing two new prepaid recharge plans for Jio Bharat users

    Sundeep Khanna
    July 07, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
    With new sub-Rs 1000 phone Jio looks to prise open bottom of the pyramid

    Jio has announced two new prepaid recharge plans for Jio Bharat users.

    Highlights:  Reliance Jio can service a potential 250 million feature phone user base in India   At Rs 999, the internet enabled Jio feature phone is the among the cheapest 4G phone  The newly launched phones will power Jio’s market share gain   Volumes will be critical for Jio to squeeze out profits in this market  The success and domination of Chinese firms in Indian feature phone market shows that volumes matter  India’s feature phone market has shrunk in 2022 in tandem with overall mobile...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech gets wings

      Jul 6, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SCO fails to meet India’s objectives, credit growth in private banks improves...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers