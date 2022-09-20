Will transportation now move at the speed of a cheetah?

National Logistics Policy (NLP) announced to overhaul transportation NLP to complement PM Gati Shakti to boost India’s infrastructure At 14% of GDP, India’s logistics cost is high by global standards NLP aims at lowering logistics costs to single digit Technology backbone and coordinated action key to NLP’s success Policy is medium-term positive for organised logistic players Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to unleash animal spirits in India’s transportation. On a day the Prime Minister released eight cheetahs — the big cat that was declared extinct...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India a growth light house in these stormy times
Sep 19, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi, Xi agree to disagree, central banks sweat it out over inflation, waiting game for a new capex cycle, automakers lose sleep over car safety, Adani’s cement masterstroke, economics of new logistics policy and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers