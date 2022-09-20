Will the US Fed tip the world into a recession?

The chorus of voices saying the Fed is making a mistake has been growing The worry is that the Fed’s actions may lead to a global recession The World Bank has warned that a recession may be ahead of us Growth is slowing and inflation is likely to come down The markets hope the Fed will start loosening policy next year But the more the markets rally, the more financial conditions become loose Does it mean the markets have to fall for the Fed to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India a growth light house in these stormy times
Sep 19, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi, Xi agree to disagree, central banks sweat it out over inflation, waiting game for a new capex cycle, automakers lose sleep over car safety, Adani’s cement masterstroke, economics of new logistics policy and moreRead Now
