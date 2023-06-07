Will the Fed skip, pause, pivot or skip, hike, pause, pivot?

Overall, the US labour market seems to be showing signs of stabilization, rather than weakness, bolstering the possibility of a soft landing

Highlights The next Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meet is on 13-14 June At its last meet, the Fed had indicated that a pause in rate hikes may be in order Subsequently, Fed officials have said a pause could be just a skip, not a stop to rate hikes Recent data supports a Fed pause at the June meeting The Reserve Bank of Australia, on Tuesday, unexpectedly delivered another quarter percentage point interest rate increase The markets will take cues from the Bank of Canada...