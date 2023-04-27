Will the extraordinary boom in luxury goods ever end?

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:26 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

After contracting sharply as the world locked down in early 2020, the sector rapidly rebounded to €1.15tn in 2021 as bored shoppers flush with savings and government checks indulged themselves. (Representative image)

Adrienne Klasa in Paris, Lauren Indvik and Harriet Agnew in London, and Gloria Li in Hong Kong Sharon Wong had decided she had earned a little indulgence as she browsed at Louis Vuitton in La Samaritaine department store, one of Paris’s marquee luxury shopping destinations. “It’s expensive, but I’ve been thinking about it for a few months,” the thirtysomething marketing manager from London said as she examined models of the Petit Sac Plat, a small rectangular bag which costs about €1,500....