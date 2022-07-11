Will BoJo’s exit take the mojo out of India-UK trade talks?

Boris Johnson with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit in April this year.

India had rid itself of the English monarchy some 75 years back. Yet, even today, upheavals in British politics seem to have a bearing on independent India’s commercial engagements. While the Tories grapple with the fallout of Boris Johnson’s exit from 10 Downing Street in London, mandarins in faraway New Delhi are busy assessing the possible impact of the impending change in the British leadership on the ongoing India-UK free trade negotiations. Starting this year, the two countries have launched extensive...