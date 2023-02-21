Why we should worry about Artificial Intelligence and its ethics

India could benefit from the commercialisation possibilities for its techpreneurs. This is why India has to gear up well in terms of AI regulations.

The biggest fear about Artificial Intelligence (AI) is “what if the AI system goes rogue?”. It’s a theme that’s been driven into us with some of the sci-fi movies - that machines overtake humans in intelligence, and machines become uncontrollable. Be it the “Terminator” movie series, where Skynet, a fictional artificial neural network-based conscious-mind and artificial general superintelligence system is the antagonistic force in the movie. Or perhaps you remember Johnny Depp’s character in “Transcendence” where he melds with AI and brings...