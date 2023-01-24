English
    Why the ECB will continue to raise rates

    The ECB and even India’s central bank will have to ensure that their interest rates react to the US Fed’s rate hike moves, to prevent an outflow of capital

    Vijay Bhambwani
    January 24, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Since the US is raising rates, European banks will have to compete with the Fed or risk witnessing an outflow of capital to the US

    In an interconnected world, it is difficult to behave like an island. The financial world is no different. The European Central Bank (ECB) is headed for a rate hike in its next meeting. It is important to understand why the ECB is toeing the US Federal Reserve line, or rather why it is compelled to do so. The global cash carry trade is the core reason. This is a pure interest rate arbitrage trade where the player borrows money from...

