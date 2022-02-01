Why the bond market is upset over the Budget

As expected, the government chose growth over fiscal consolidation while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23. The budget has laid thrust on infrastructure spending, hoping to crowd in private investments. As a result, the fiscal deficit has been projected at 6.4 percent of GDP for FY23. Revenue assumptions are moderate — gross tax revenues are expected to grow 9.6 percent, lower than expected nominal GDP growth of 11.1 percent. The resultant gross market borrowing of close to Rs 15 lakh crore...