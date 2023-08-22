Why September may prove to be a better month for traders and investors

In this article, we will try to find out what equity traders and investors can expect in September compared to what they got in August.

In my previous article dated 20th June 2023, I had written about breaking down market periods into cycle times and identifying patterns that are somewhat predictable. Savvy traders divide market cycles into month of the year, week of the month, day of the week and hour of the day. In this day and age of competitive performance, gaining an edge, no matter how small, is extremely important. In this article, we will try to find out what equity traders and investors...