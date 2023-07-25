Why Reliance won’t drag markets lower for long

Modern markets have derivatives and other leveraged instruments, so trends tend to begin and end much faster.

Last week started on an optimistic note and it seemed bulls could do no wrong. Mount 20,000 on the Nifty-50 was more or less a given. Friday proved to be an anti-climactic session and the markets opened with a bearish gap. The fall was severe enough to sow seeds of doubts in many die-hard bulls. It is necessary to examine the situation from a cause-and-effect point of view to assess if the uptrend is still intact or not. Indices are...