Why price projections in the market fail

The path prices take in financial markets is often tricky and slippery.

We have often read about price targets being given in the public domain about traded securities on exchanges. How accurate are these targets and why do they often fail? I draw upon the lessons learned from statistical studies, particularly a study called linear extrapolation. Linear extrapolation is what most analysts use to project price targets into the future. A study is made of the gains made by a security in the past and it is assumed the pattern will continue...