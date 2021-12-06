Why ITC may gain little from listing its infotech or other divisions

Even speculation that ITC’s infotech business could be listed separately could not protect its shares from the broad sell-off that gripped markets. These rumours have been on for some time now and while ITC has not denied it outright, it has said it evaluates such proposals regularly. Even an earlier plan of considering “alternative structures” for its hospitality business, mentioned in its FY20 annual report, has not resulted in any concrete steps so far. Just like activist investors push global...