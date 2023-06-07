Why Indian fund houses need a better SIP for EVs

Electric Vehicles are gaining momentum globally as governments, industries, and consumers embrace cleaner and more sustainable transportation alternatives.

Highlights: Rise of Electric vehicles represents a significant transformation in the automotive industry Mutual funds must recognise the new class of investment opportunities linked to EVs Fund houses risk stuck with brown assets and stranded assets if they ignore EVs MFs can play vital role in investment into EVs amid government thrust Climate change is an unprecedented opportunity that demands immediate reorientation. Climate change and energy transition offer multifaceted risks and opportunities to financial markets, businesses, and economies worldwide. The mobility sector, fuelled by...