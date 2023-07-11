Why do you sell in panic?

People are more prone to selling a stock in panic near a bottom. Rational people will check the reasons why they invested.

When I started investing in the financial markets in 1986, I thought successful investors and traders had some secret sauce or a magic formula that ensured their success. Like all beginners, I tried various tools -- fundamental analysis, technical analysis, screen reading and monitoring the news. I encountered limited success or even failure. In the mid-2000s I chanced upon the subject of neuro-behavioral finance and its associated study, neuro linguistic programming (NLP). It convinced me that success in financial markets...